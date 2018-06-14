A family trip to a Tennessee zoo ended in internet virality for a child and a bear.

Patrick Parker took his son Ian to see the Andean bear exhibit at the zoo in Nashville, Tennessee. When the 5-year-old boy started jumping around in front of the glass separating the bears from their human spectators, the bear came over and endeared himself to the internet.

The bear made its way over to the boy and stood up on its hind legs against the glass. It then started seemingly imitating the boy’s movements by jumping with him, according to ABC News. Parker said the ordeal lasted about 10 minutes, but it only took 15 seconds of video to generate buzz online.

Parker posted the video to his personal Facebook page. It can be seen below courtesy of ABC News.

IMITATION GAME: This bear lets his inner child out as he jumps in unison with a 5-year-old boy at the Nashville Zoo. https://t.co/bHmO0y8vMa pic.twitter.com/6MfqEu3R4y — ABC News (@ABC) June 13, 2018

In a reply to ABC News’s tweet, another Nashville Zoo visitor posted a video of the same bear doing the same thing with her three children.

That bear jumped with my kids @NashvilleZoo too! ☺️_ pic.twitter.com/0AWHJIRCGI — Jeana Butler (@jeana_butler) June 14, 2018

Andean bears, as their name suggests, are native to the Andes mountains in South America. They are that continent’s only bears, according to the Smithsonian National Zoo. They are considered a vulnerable species, but there are still healthy populations throughout South America.

The Nashville Zoo opened its Andean bear exhibit on March 15.

Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images