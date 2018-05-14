Outrage erupted in Wisconsin after a video went viral showing a white police officer punching a black teen outside a mall during an arrest. Police arrived at Mayfair Mall in Wauwataso after security guards complained about people creating a disturbance Friday afternoon.

A disturbing cellphone video of the incident posted on social media shows security guards and a police officer trying to tackle a suspect, believed to be 17-year-old. The video shows one officer punching the teen before he fell to the ground. The officer and a security guard violently tried to subdue the teen while forcing the suspect's hands behind his back.

As the officers pinned the teen to the ground, he could be heard pleading to call his mother.

"Why'd they punch him like that — and he's a minor," a witness is heard saying in the background of the cellphone video.

The Wauwatosa Police Department said in a statement the video showed "only a small segment of the interaction between the suspect and the officer" and they were looking into the incident. They added the teen was with a group of four others who were acting disorderly and causing disturbance outside the mall.

“I can assure you that we take all situations seriously when they involve a use of force by our officers. We thoroughly review all incidents in which force is used by an officer and will do so in this incident, as well,” Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber said in a statement.

Tyrone Jackson, who recorded the video, said the arrest did not feel right.

“I knew it was wrong, that punch was wrong,” he said. “If it was just a tussling, trying to get him down, okay that would be something different. But the punch to the face, twice, to a minor, it was something serious to me.”

Police arrested the unidentified black teenager citing disorderly conduct, battery and resisting an officer, according to local media.

The incident sparked outrage with the Original Black Panthers of Milwaukee calling for the boycott of the mall and firing of the police officer who punched the teenager.

“It doesn't matter if that individual was causing a disturbance in the Mayfair Mall, he did not deserve to be brutally assaulted, and punched in his face and knocked down and then placed on his stomach and punched in his face again,” Black Panthers Milwaukee leader, King Rick, said.

In another similar incident that took place last week, a video surfaced showing a white police officer choking a young black man, pushing him against a storefront and then slamming him to the ground outside a North Carolina Waffle House.

This video also went viral, sparking outrage and accusations of increasing police brutality against black people.

Last month, another video taken at a Waffle House in Alabama showed officers brutally handling a black woman while arresting her inside the restaurant. Police were called after employees of the Waffle House thought the woman was drunk. In the video, one officer was heard telling the woman that he will break her arm.

Photo: Reuters/Mike Stone