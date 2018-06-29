A man wearing just his underwear and sneakers displayed his acrobatic skills on Wednesday when he backflipped off a freeway sign in California after climbing the fixture and hanging protest banners.

The man, identified as 29-year-old Alexander Dunn, caused a traffic jam as drivers watched as the man danced and shouted from atop a freeway sign wearing just underwear and socks. Vehicles were at a standstill on the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles because of the spectacle, according to the New York Post. The incident was reported at around 8:30 a.m.

A video clip obtained by NBC Bay Area appears to show the man posing nearby anti-pollution banners he installed. The signs read: "Fight pollution, not each other" and "Give a hoot, don't pollute." It was all part of an apparent publicity stunt by Dunn, who is an aspiring rapper, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Shirtless man takes to the top of a freeway sign in downtown Los Angeles in an apparent protest against pollution. https://t.co/Ze2zdndkK9 pic.twitter.com/N6YfzoAM1U — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) June 27, 2018

Southbound lanes on the freeway were closed while the California Highway Patrol, the Los Angeles Police Department, and the Los Angeles Fire Department tried to get the man down. Crews installed inflatable cushions and ladders on the ground below.

Finally, at around 10 a.m., the man performed a backflip from the fixture before landing on the cushions below. Police then placed him on a stretcher before taking him into custody, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Authorities booked Dunn on several charges including delaying a peace officer, trespassing, and failure to obey a regulatory sign. Congestion cleared up and all lanes reopened around 10:30 a.m., according to the CHP.

Witness told the Los Angeles Times that while on the sign Dunn was yelling about himself, love, and God, which occasionally tuned into freestyle rapping. He was also seen taking breaks and using what appeared to be a vape device during the incident.

Dunn, who performs under the stage name "Dephree," was being recorded during the incident to be used as part of a promotional video for the artist, his producer King Graint told the LA Times.

Photo: Emilio Flores/Getty Images