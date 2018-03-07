A video showing the punishment of a 10-year-old boy in Virginia for being a bully at school has gone viral and thus led to debate on its appropriateness.

Bryan Thornhill took the video from inside his car showing his 10-year-old son running outside in the rain. He said he decided his son Hayden needed to be disciplined after the boy was kicked off the school bus for three days, for being a bully.

“Which I do not tolerate, I cannot stand, and therefore he now has to run to school,” Thornhill said in the video.

He started the video by saying, “Hey everyone, welcome to you better listen to your Dad 2018. My son has finally got in trouble on the bus enough to where he was kicked off the bus for three days because he was being a little bully which I do not tolerate, can't stand.”

The video showed the boy jogging in the rain with his backpack on.

Thornhill said in the video all week Hayden would have to run to school, which is located about a mile away.

“Therefore, he has to now run to school, we're right about one mile from the school so all week he's got the experience of running,” Thornhill said in the video.

Thornhill also added no exceptions were made because of the rain, as his son Hayden had been rude the day before. The original Facebook video was posted last week; however, it went viral this week, after being posted on YouTube. The video garnered over 190,000 views at the time of publishing this story.

Apparently the punishment also worked for the child as Thornhill said, "Ironically since he has been running to school this week his behavior has been a lot better."

He finished the video saying, "Teach your kids, don't be a friend, be a parent. That's what children need these days."