A driver in Florida recorded video over the weekend of a man riding on the hood of a car speeding down an interstate while appearing to talk on a cell phone.

The harrowing incident happened on Interstate 95 near Broward County, Florida, at around 8 p.m. on Sunday, CBS Miami reported. The 43-second clip, shot by Daniel Midah on his cell phone, shows a man in a white tank top and black shorts holding on to the car while he appeared to be engaged in a phone conversation.

"So, check it out, the guy is on the hood and the woman driving the black Benz has one hand on the wheel and the other holding the phone," Midah can be heard saying in the footage.

A woman was also seen talking on the phone behind the wheel of the speeding car. Midah believes that the man and the driver were communicating with each other.

"It was scary and also like it was crazy and funny. I was mind blown. I have never seen anything like that," he told the news outlet.

Warning: The video contains explicit language.

Midah, an engineering student, said he called authorities and reported the vehicle’s license plate and tag number.

"They were putting their lives in danger, but also those of the people around them. If he had fallen off, he would have hit me, you know, that’s on me," Midah said. "The strangest thing of all is that both rider and driver seemed calm like it was no big deal."

The video, posted on Twitter, went viral as of Monday, with an upwards of 1.23 million views and over 36,000 likes on the social media site.

Meanwhile, the Florida Highway Patrol said it was looking into the incident. Joe Sanchez, a Florida Highway Patrol spokesman, confirmed to the New York Post that the agency knows about the video.

"I can’t believe the guy is on the hood of that car, holding on for his dear life," Sanchez said. “It could’ve ended tragically."

On Wednesday, the Sun-Sentinel identified the driver as 24-year-old Patresha Isidore. The woman said the man on her hood was her live-in ex-boyfriend. Isidore said she was heading to pick up her daughter when the incident occurred.

Reports show Isidore is facing a misdemeanor charge of culpable negligence, but she says she doesn't deserve to be charged, claiming her ex was "threatening" her at the time.

"I wasn’t going to stop and let him get in the car,” she told WSVN.

