A Florida car thief had a startling realization during his theft, prompting him to make a quick stop to resolve the situation, the Palm Beach Post reported. The unidentified suspect at 4 a.m. on Tuesday stole a Kia Rio with its engine running from outside a Palm Beach gas station but did not realize there was a baby in the vehicle.

The theft occurred as the car’s owner left the engine running as she went into the gas station and with her child fastened to a car seat. The car thief drove six miles to a Sunoco gas station, where he stopped and dropped the baby off in a panicked manner.

In the video, the man can be seen parking the car, going around the back, picking up the baby and rushing to the door of the car. He then rushed to the door of the gas station, knocked on the door and handed the baby off to an overnight employee.

He allegedly told the clerk to “take the baby.”

The Sunoco attendant called 911 and police were able to reunite the baby and its mother. The 5-month-old was reportedly “fussy” when it was awoken from a deep sleep after the incident. Police later found the car, but the suspect remains on the loose.

This man stole a car with the keys in the ignition at a West Palm Beach gas station, little did he know there was a baby in the backseat. He then dropped off the baby at another gas station in Royal Palm Beach. Baby is OK, help @PBCountySheriff find him. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/32skiV6xxF — Michelle Quesada (@M_Quesada) March 20, 2018

There have been other incidents involving car thefts that had a baby inside. Surveillance video in December captured a Kansas City hijacker speed away in a car with a 1-year-old baby in it. The suspect was arrested and the baby was returned to safety. Also in December, a Texas car thief left a baby on the side of a road in frigid nighttime temperatures. The baby, however, was returned home in healthy condition.

Photo: TROND H TROSDAHL/AFP/Getty Images