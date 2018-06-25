A horrifying video showing men fighting off a huge python who strangled a dog went viral last week. Deadly combats between a python and other animals aren't uncommon and videos of such encounters have also gone viral in the past.

This video gained social media attention as it showed the men scrambling to save the dog with sticks and even their bare hands.

The event was captured in a four-minute video taken in a forest in Thailand. The video shows a black hound being strangled to death by the giant python. Only the canine’s hind legs and tail are visible, as the rest of the body was coiled by the reptile. Later a group of local men are seen attempting to distract the snake with a twig.

Three of the men pick brooms and use the handles to try to free the dog from the python's tight grasp. After struggling for several minutes, they finally manage to uncoil the serpent’s tail, and two others hold down the unmoving hound.

After a brief struggle, the dog breaks free of the python and runs away. The men then back away from the snake, which slithers away into the forest.

There have been several unnerving incidents in the recent past involving pythons.

In mid-June, an Indonesian woman was reportedly swallowed whole by a 23-foot-long python while tending crops in her village. The python was later found with a bloated stomach close to the missing woman’s garden. Villagers killed the snake and used a machete to cut open the snake’s carcass and reveal the victim’s body.

In another incident, an Indian forest ranger was almost choked by a 90-pound python that was wrapped around his shoulders for a selfie. The forest ranger's plan to take a picture with the massive reptile turned out to be a nightmare for him.

Photo: REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri