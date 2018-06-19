Popular food delivery service GrubHub's employee was caught on camera stealing a laptop from an office in Anaheim, California, on Monday. Austin Johnston, a CEO of Busy Events Production Company, had ordered lunch via the delivery service.

Talking to local media, Johnston said it was the first time he had used the app to order food. For several minutes no one had noticed that something was missing from the office.

"(The) front desk girl walked in about 10 minutes later and said, 'Where's my laptop?'" Johnston told NBC4. "I thought she was kidding."

After Johnston took a look at the security footage, he saw that the delivery man wearing a red shirt with the initials "GH" walked into the business with what appeared to be food in his hands. Then, the same man walked out almost immediately with some object tucked under his arm.

Johnston told local media that the object under the driver's arm was the stolen laptop. The surveillance video shows the driver putting the undelivered food and what is alleged to be Johnston's laptop in the back seat of the delivery car.

"We are aware of an incident involving a delivery partner and take these accusations very seriously. We are conducting an internal investigation and are fully cooperating with local authorities. This delivery partner has been suspended while the investigation takes place, and he is unable to make additional deliveries for us," GrubHub said in a statement to NBC4.

Photo: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson