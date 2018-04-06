Get ready for some more lawyer fun because Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is back with an all-new film in the “Darrow & Darrow” franchise this May with Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Wendie Malick and Tom Cavanagh all set to return.

The new installment, titled “Darrow & Darrow: In the Key of Murder,” will introduce viewers to some new characters, including Miles’ (Cavanagh) half-sister, and International Business Times is exclusively premiering the film’s trailer (above).

“It’s been just over three weeks since ace trial lawyer Claire Darrow (Williams-Paisley) got the shock of her life when her mother Joanna (Malick) moved back to their small town, her career as a high-flying Manhattan corporate attorney having come to an abrupt end,” the synopsis begins.

“After years of semi-estrangement, Joanna is back at Darrow & Darrow as a consulting attorney and the three generations of strong Darrow women – Claire, Joanna and Claire’s daughter Lou (Lilah Fitzgerald) are living under the same roof. Thanks in part to Joanna’s well-taken advice, Claire has finally cast-off widowhood and is dating her frequent courtroom opponent, the disarmingly funny district attorney Miles Strasberg (Cavanagh).”

Photo: Crown Media/Kailey Schwerman

Miles is Claire’s biggest fan and he’s thrilled when she offers to give legal advice to his half-sister Phoebe (Mackenzie Porter), a singer who is locked in a bitter dispute with her abusive ex-producer. What starts as a simple favor becomes something much graver when the producer is found shot to death and Miles’ half-sister is charged with the crime.

“Though Claire has never tried a murder case, Miles is unwilling to trust his beloved sibling’s fate to anyone else,” the synopsis continues. “As the evidence against her piles up, Claire and Miles work side-by-side to get to get to the bottom of the puzzling case and save the only immediate family he has.”

Brad Krevoy, Susie Belzberg, Jonathan Axelrod, Alan Ett, Mel Damski, Eric Jarboe, Amanda Phillips Atkins, Amy Krell, Jimmy Townsend, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Brian Wilkins serve as executive producers on the film. Damski’s also the director, bringing to life a script written by Phoef Sutton.

“Darrow & Darrow: In the Key of Murder” premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on May 6 at 9 p.m. EDT.