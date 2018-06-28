Police in Alaska released a video of a hungry squirrel crossing a line after stealing a cop's doughnut. The video, which was shared by Anchorage Police Department on Sunday, quickly went viral with more than 3 million views.

The less-than-one-minute video shows someone looking for the squirrel with the doughnut. The little creature was seen darting through several cars with the treat in its mouth. Ultimately, the squirrel hid itself underneath one of the vehicles.

"Seriously. He stole a perfectly good donut. FROM A COP. That's a straight-up felony. Also... it's rude," the police department wrote on Facebook along with the video.

This is not the first time a squirrel was caught on camera stealing.

Earlier this month, a squirrel was caught shoplifting an entire bag of M&M’s from a store at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Florida. The video shows the squirrel rummaging through the top shelf of a candy display and grabbing hold of some peanut M&M’s. It then jumps down to the floor, and carries the candy out of the store in its mouth.

In another incident last year, an obese squirrel was seen stealing gourmet chocolate and lip balm from a treat tray of a New Jersey family.

"We spot the FATTEST squirrel. I mean, this squirrel is so obese— a jolly ol’ chap — he must be prepping for a decade of winters," Michele Bourdreaux, of Maplewood, New Jersey, wrote in her blog post at the time about the bizarre incident. "This squirrel went from being the biggest jerk ever to becoming the greatest fuzzy freak I’ve ever not quite met."

"He’s digging and digging and digging and then he TAKES OFF toward our backyard carrying whatever he possibly can," she wrote.

