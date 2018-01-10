The Swedish-founded multinational group, Ikea, has gone above and beyond in order to catch the attention of parents-to-be through its new advertisement which also doubles up as a pregnancy test.

The advertisement was made by a Swedish agency named Åkestam Holst. It features in “Amelia” magazine, Sweden’s most influential magazines for women, and encourages women to pee on it.

Though the advertisement may sound a little weird at first, it actually is quite revolutionary. The ad is made with a test strip on the page and it uses the same technology that is used in pregnancy tests. All one needs to do is to tear the page of the magazine and pee on it and the strip will let the person know if she is pregnant or not. In case the person is expecting, the ad will disclose a revised price for the crib — a whopping 50% off.

The advertisement which was created in collaboration with Mercene Labs is being deemed as a game changer for its innovative idea.

Speaking about the advertisement, Åkestam Holst told AdWeek, “In order to make the interactive functions of this ad work, in reality, we had to make several technological advancements. The pregnancy test strip was used as a starting point, which relies on antibodies that bind to the pregnancy hormone hCG, resulting in a color change. For scaling up of this technique and adapting it to the physical format of a printed ad, Mercene Labs has used their experience in development of surface active materials for microfluidics and medical diagnostics. Careful selection of materials, together with a controlled capillary flow have been crucial to the success of this project. Technical advancements made during the work with this campaign have the potential to improve medical diagnostics.”

