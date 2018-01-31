SpaceX is scheduled to launch one of its Falcon 9 rockets from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Wednesday afternoon. The launch was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was pushed and the team working the launch was going to replace a second stage sensor, according to a Space X tweet.

The rocket is set to launch the GovSat-1 satellite to geostationary orbit, said a release. Essentially this orbit position means that if delivered properly to orbit, the satellite SpaceX launches will sit in the same spot above the Earth continuously. The launch window is set to open at 4:25 p.m. EST Wednesday and to stay open until 6:46 p.m. If the launch is scrubbed, or canceled, the next window for launch opens on Thursday at the same time.

The satellite is the first developed through a public-private partnership between the Government of Luxembourg and the satellite company SES, said a SpaceX release. Once in space, the satellite is expected to offer secure communication channels.

While the rocket that is set to be used for Wednesday's launch was previously used for another mission, the company will not attempt to recover the first stage of it again following launch, said a release.

This is the first launch for SpaceX since it launched the top-secret Zuma payload that reportedly went awry with the payload never making it to orbit. Additionally, the launch comes just days before the company plans to launch its Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time ever. If successful, the Falcon Heavy will be the most powerful rocket on Earth. The launch of the Heavy was planned for Feb. 6 as of Wednesday and the rocket was on the launch pad in preparation for the big day.

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk posted photos of both of the rockets standing on their launch pads prior to either launch.

Watch SpaceX launch the Falcon 9 here: