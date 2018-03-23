Potholes have been on the minds of nearly every southeast Michigan resident. However, a college student decided to give the issue a bizarre twist.

Photos and videos posted on Twitter showed a young man appearing to eat Lucky Charms out of a pothole in Michigan, reports said Thursday.

"I don't really know," Andrew, a 22-year-old Eastern Michigan University student who refused to offer his last name, said when asked what inspired him to eat cereal out of a pothole.







"I remember texting my roommate, and I was like, 'I just got a great idea.' And he was like, 'Oh no, what is it?'" Andrew said. "And then I told him and then we both had a laugh about it, and then we went and did it that night."

Videos in tweets showed the Eastern Michigan University student eating Lucky Charms with milk out of a pothole in the middle of a street in Michigan.

Andrew told the Metro Times that he planned the stunt with his roommate and then decided to find a dent in the road, which would be large enough to pour in an entire gallon of milk and also a box of cereal.

He added that it didn't take them very long to find the Trenton pothole seen in the video.

Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Andrew also confirmed to the news outlet that he did eat out of it. "I took a couple bites of it, twice, because we took one video but we accidentally deleted it so I had to go eat a little bit more," he explained. "And you know what? Everyone thought it was going to taste bad, that there'd be dirt in it, but it tasted perfectly normal."

Speaking about his strategy to eat from the pothole, Andrew said, "I tried to skim off the top."

Andrew said that he originally posted the video to his Snapchat, where he claimed it earned enough number of likes and comments. But once his roommate put the photos and videos on Twitter, it took off and garnered more than 2,700 likes and nearly 800 retweets at the time of publishing this story.

Michigan's roads have been severely damaged and are in a horrible condition. The American Society of Engineers gave the roads a "D- grade" on its latest annual infrastructure report card, the Metro Times reported.