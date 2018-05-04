A man was captured on camera doing wheelies in a motorized shopping trolley in the streets of Adelaide, Australia.

The shopping cart in question is equipped with a steering wheel and a seat along with a motor on the back that let the man rev up the engine when he wanted. The wheels of the cart resembled a wheelbarrow.

In the video, that has since gone viral on social media, the man was seen riding down the street in the shopping cart, when he realized that someone was filming his antics. He flashed a big smile at the camera and a thumbs up, continuing on his way.

After a second or two, he lifts up the shopping cart on its rear wheels in perfect balance as he performed a wheelie. For those who are unaware, a wheelie is a type of a stunt, normally performed on bikes.

According to Merriam-Webster, a wheelie is described as “a maneuver in which a wheeled vehicle (such as a bicycle) is momentarily balanced on its rear wheel or wheels.”

Passersby are heard laughing and enjoying the stunt pulled by the man.

However, performing wheelies or any other vehicular stunt is punishable by law in South Australia. According to The Road To No Where, “misuse of motor vehicle” or “reckless driving or Driving in a manner dangerous to the public” can land you in court, while “driving without proper control of vehicle” can be fined up to 169 Australian dollars ($127).

This is because there are a number of risks involved in performing wheelies in public spaces. One obvious risk is losing control of the vehicle when you are balancing it on the rear wheel(s), according to Jimeno&Gray law firm.

Wheelies can also cause distractions to other drivers who are driving in the vicinity. Hence, they will not watch the road where they are going and end up causing an accident. Also, wheelies need the performer to swerve across the street, which might mean cutting off another vehicle and end up colliding with the latter.

Photo: Getty Images/ David McNew