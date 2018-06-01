A man in Hawaii accused of pulling a gun on a neighbor who was checking on property amid a volcano threat has been charged with reckless engagement, according to reports.

John Hubbard, 61, made a court appearance on Thursday in Puna, Hawaii, where he was charged with two counts of first-degree reckless endangering, five counts of first-degree terroristic threatening, one count of first-degree robbery, and several other firearms offenses. He was arrested on Tuesday without incident and taken to Hilo cell block. His bail was set at $220,000, Big Island Now reported.

A bystander captured footage of the confrontation between Hubbard and lava evacuee Ethan Edwards, 32, which went viral with over 600,00 views on Facebook as of Friday. The incident occurred on Tuesday near Leilani Estates in Puna where molten rock from Kilauea volcano has reportedly been destroying the town for a month.

The victim told police that Hubbard allegedly harassed him while he and his friends visited the area to check on his home. The situation escalated when Hubbard reportedly fired shots near the man. No one was injured during the incident, according to Hawaii News Now.

Warning, the video below contains NSFW language.

The 23-second clip shows Hubbard exchanging words with Edwards and telling him to, "Get out of here." The victim replies: "I live here! I live here!" After a shot is heard, people can be heard yelling while Edwards can be seen ducking for cover while the gun is pointed at him.

"Happy to be alive," Edwards captioned the video. "Be careful out there folks. This situation is really beginning to take its toll psychologically and the bad weather is contributing to emotional tensions. Folks are breaking down."

Meanwhile, Big Island Civil Defense authorities addressed the shooting in the area where over 2,000 residents have been asked to evacuate and at least 75 homes were destroyed due to the natural disaster.

"They've got this live volcano in their backyard. They feel like, they see strange people in their subdivision, whether it's people just wanted to go see lava or criminals...and they try to protect stuff," said Hawaii Civil Defense Administrator Talmadge Magno.

"I could see it coming, I know it's something that happens in a lot of disasters, whether it's in the shelters or in the communities. A lot of stress, a lot of things are going on there."

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images