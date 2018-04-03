An Australian man escaped a deadly attack by a tiger snake that had crawled up his pants. A video, which was posted by China Gibson of New South Wales, Australia, shows the snake sticking out its tail of the man's pants.

The terrifying video starts with a shot of Gibson sitting on the ground, trying not to move much as the tail end of the snake sticks out just beyond the opening of his left pant leg. The camera then moves up his leg, showing Gibson had managed to clamp his pants to prevent the snake from getting further up his pants.

Gibson speaks of the frightening encounter in the video, saying: "I'm clamping it off, but he's hitting the crown jewels."

In the video, Gibson says there is no one around to help him out, and so he has to find a way to deal with the situation himself.

Warning: This video contains strong language.

“No one to call, so wish me luck. Let’s see if we can get this c--- out of here,” he says in the video. “Bloody snakes, be nice to them and they want to climb up your leg and scare the s--- out of you,” he continues.

Counting to three, Gibson grabbed the reptile by its tail and threw it off. He then jumped on his feet and ran a distance away from the snake.

Gibson later said: "I do not know if this b------ went quiet when I clamped the jeans tight on his head because he could not breathe or if he was trying to work out a way to open his mouth to bite me... All's fine. No bite marks and have got my breath back."

The video, which was posted Sunday, had already garnered more than 900,000 views.

Tiger snakes, a venomous snake species found in the southern regions of Australia, are highly variable in their color. Tiger snakes feed on small vertebrates such as frogs, small mammals, lizards and birds.

Photo: Saeed Khan/Getty Images