The police have arrested a 19-year-old man who wearing nothing but his underwear, found his way onto the tarmac of Atlanta Airport in Georgia on Tuesday and attempted to get into a Delta plane by jumping on the aircraft’s wings.

The barefooted African-American man was later identified as Jhryin Jones and was charged with criminal trespassing, public indecency and obstruction of law enforcement officers. The incident occurred at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

Multiple videos of the man walking toward a Delta plane, taken by the flight’s passengers, were circulated on social media. The man reportedly jumped onto the wing of the plane, which had landed from Miami, and started banging on the windows. However, the man never found his way into the cabin at any point. Some of the flight passengers reportedly held the emergency door tightly from inside to keep Jones from getting in, News18 reported.

One of the videos shows Jones sprinting across a patch of grass on the tarmac toward the plane.

Yet another video shows Jones being arrested. He appears to surrender as the police arrive at the scene, putting his hands up and sitting down on the ground.

In order to reassure passengers onboard the plane, the pilot initially announced the man in question was a Delta passenger who had exited the aircraft previously and was trying to get back in. Later, the pilot backtracked his remarks, clarifying that the man was not a flight passenger.

“He approached an aircraft, jumped on the wing and began to pound on the windows. Five minutes later, he was taken into custody without incident," Stephanie Brown, a spokeswoman for the Atlanta Police Department, said in a statement, the New York Daily News reported.

It is believed that Jones scaled a fence Tuesday at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and ran onto an active taxiway. The Atlanta Airport wrote on Twitter that no flight operations were delayed due to the incident.

This is not the first time an individual has shown more flesh than appropriate at an airport. Back in May, a Mexican passenger stripped naked and danced the can-can before boarding a flight at the Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, Russia, before being asked to get dressed and arrested by law enforcement officers.

A video of the bizarre incident was uploaded on social media and quickly went viral.

In a separate incident earlier in May, a naked passenger was able to streak through the cabin of an Alaska Airlines plane before being detained.

Photo: Getty Images/ KAREN BLEIER