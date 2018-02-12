A viral video showing a gigantic boar standing on its hind legs, scrambling a garbage bin for something to eat sparked concerns as the incident took place near a school in Hong Kong. The clip, which was shared on Facebook by Tu Dong, received thousands of shares and comments.

Images shared online showed the massive animal standing on its back legs while tucking in to the garbage, while two little piglets watch on. The video was posted on Feb. 6 but gained public attention over the weekend.

"The wild pig is in front of the left school. I'm careful with Hyung-Hyung's primary school, and I've got a wild boar," one social media user wrote, while another said: "It's so hungry, and the wild boar has the right to live and freedom. He is only hungry."

According to CNN, the boar was spotted in some bushes near a park. Police officers and animal control arrived at the scene to capture the animal. About 12 police officers and officials were part of the team sent to subdue the animal. One police officer and a 73-year-old cyclist were injured during the chase to catch the wild boar. Both the victims were taken to hospital.

The massive feral boar also smashed into an Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department van, denting its sides, the South China Morning Post reported.

This is not the first time residents of Hong Kong witnessed such an incident. Last year, officers subdued a wild boar that roamed around a restricted area of the city's airport. In 2015, another boar fell through the roof of a shopping mall into a kids clothing store.

Photo: Getty Images