A video showing a McDonald’s customer yelling at a couple of employees at the counter for requesting the former to pay before he had finished ordering has gone viral on Facebook.

The incident, which was captured on camera by another customer who was enjoying a meal at the fast food joint, occurred Thursday at the Hougang Mall outlet in Singapore. Apparently, the man was in the middle of placing an order when he alleged that the employees at the cash counter kept asking him for money, Fox News reported.

"What service is this, you tell me. Is the McDonald's service like that?" he was heard saying in the video. He didn't stop yelling even after one of the employees apologized. "Don't tell me sorry. I very angry. What! I haven't order finish, money, money, money, what is this?" he yelled.

The man also refused to calm down after the employees explained that it was simply “miscommunication.”

“Miscommunication? And keep on asking, money where? Money where,” the man retorted.

The man then reportedly asked to see the manager and shouted vulgarities before slamming money on the counter.

Caren Choo, 39, who recorded the video and put it online, said she could not confirm the reason behind the man’s anger, but she suspected it might be regarding the payment.

"The woman he was shouting at was an old lady. I felt, even if she did something wrong, he should just let it go after he scolded her,” Choo said.

She said she witnessed the man leaving the counter with an ice cream cone in his hand but returned minutes later complaining that he had not been served the flavor he requested.

"The manager was very accommodating and said she would change the flavor, but he didn't take a new cone and just left,” Choo said.

McDonald’s has released a statement regarding the incident.

"While our employees strive to do their best every day to serve our customers with care, we also hope that any unintended misunderstandings can be resolved amicably," a company spokesman said. "We believe that under any circumstance, our employees — just like any human being — should be treated with respect, and do not deserve to be shouted at in the manner as portrayed in the video."

