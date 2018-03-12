Since announcing their engagement in November, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been attending quite a few events together, with the official ones really amping up recently. On Monday, the couple attended services at Westminster Abbey in honor of Commonwealth Day, which is an annual celebration of the Commonwealth countries.

During this year’s event, One Direction alum Liam Payne joined the festivities as a performer, singing John Mayer’s “Waiting on the World to Change” for Markle, Prince Harry, the Queen and more Royal Family members.

Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Image

“I’m really excited to perform for the Queen and the Royal Family today,” Payne said in a video posted to The Royal Family’s Twitter account. “It’s obviously a massive honor for me to be here, even in this place, so it’s amazing and thank you for having me.”

The event was broadcast on BBC One for those in the United Kingdom, but viewers all over were able to catch Payne’s version of the classic song, as well as Markle and Prince Harry’s reaction to it, after the Royal Family account shared the clip to its social page. Prince William and Kate Middleton were also in attendance, sitting directly in front of the “Suits” actress and her fiancé.

“Such an honour to be asked to perform at the #CommonwealthDay service in front of the @royalfamily,” Payne tweeted after his performance. “Hope you enjoyed my cover of @JohnMayer's Waiting For The World To Change.”

Aside from Payne’s song, the services also included a performance of the British National Anthem by the congregation, a speech from Dr. John Hall, the dean of Westminster, a song by the Ngāti Rānana London Māori Club, spoken word by Jaspreet Kaur and a rendition of Paul Simon’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” by the University of Portsmouth Gospel Choir.

After the Commonwealth Day services at Westminster Abbey ended, the Queen and other members of the Royal Family met those who participated in the day’s affair. At the end of the line of people waiting for the royals was Payne, in his all-black ensemble. When the Queen arrived in front of him, he smiled, bent down and gave her a gentle handshake.