It took 12 years, but Natalie Portman finally returned to “Saturday Night Live” as host. Her Season 43 episode wasn’t the best, but there were a few laugh-worthy sketches. Watch the best “SNL” skits from last night below:

“Natalie’s 2nd Rap” The sequel is never as good as the original, but this is still a pretty funny “SNL” sketch. In Portman’s second rap, she discusses her Tide Pod snacks, says she drowned a doctor when she went into labor and holds an interviewer at gunpoint until he says something nice about the “Star Wars” prequels. As a bonus, Andy Samberg even returns for a portion. (Note: this sketch includes explicit language.)

“Revolutionary War” “SNL” decided to address the Super Bowl with a sketch about the Revolutionary War. The patriots from New England are bragging about their consistent victories in the war and Captain Thomas Brady until the delegation from Philadelphia enters to brag about their wins. The leaders of the meeting think both groups are so annoying and hopes that they both lose.

While Portman does great as a New Englander bragging about the “dynasty,” it’s the returning alums who steal the show. Rachel Dratch (a Lexington, Massachusetts native) was at Portman’s side the whole time while Tina Fey (who is from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania) leads the Philly fans.

“Stranger Things 3” You don’t have to be a fan of the Netflix drama to find this “SNL” skit hilarious. This sketch skips ahead to when Eleven (Portman) and Mike (Mikey Day) are teenagers, and they find the others with powers that have minor side effects.

Not everyone is as cool as Eleven. Fourteen (Beck Bennett) can start fires, but he throws up in his mouth a little every time. Nine (Cecily Strong) can read minds but her side effect is farting, and Five (Pete Davidson) can run really fast but he gets an erection every time it happens.

“Saturday Night Live” will not have new episodes throughout the rest of February. “SNL” will return to NBC on March 3 at 11:30 p.m. EST. Charles Barkley will host while Migos performs.

Photo: NBC/Will Heath