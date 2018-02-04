Clayton Police Department in Rabun County, Georgia, released a dashcam footage late Friday which showed an officer shooting and killing a man, who lunged at him with a knife.

The police officer repeatedly warned the man to "stop moving" in the video before the suspect was fatally shot during the incident that occurred early Thursday.

The shot man was identified as 28-year-old Brett Dontae Bush of Lithonia.

The eight and a half-minute graphic video of the shooting showed the officer approaching the suspect’s car in Clayton, trying to pull over a Honda Accord which the suspect was driving, for speeding on U.S. 441 South in Clayton.

The driver was seen speeding off, turning onto Rickman Road before his vehicle crashed on a dirt driveway on Warwoman Road.

The officer then got out of the patrol car and told Bush to "stay in the car" and "do not move!"

The officer also told two others: "He's trying to break the glass and get out. I don't know if he has anything. I can't see him."

The suspect then got out of the car through the back window, ran across the top of the car and lunged toward the officer, who repeatedly told him to stop.

The video showed what officers believed was a knife in his hand.

"Stay right there. Stop or I'll shoot you," the officer is heard yelling, as Bush appears to attack with the knife.

The officer yelled that he will shoot him, but the suspect kept on attacking.

Several shots were fired until the suspect falls in front of the officer's patrol car. The policeman radios to report "Shots fired. Shots fired," before again repeating to the man to stay down.

The officer, along with his deputies provided first aid to the suspect until emergency medical services arrived at the scene.

He performed CPR on the suspect, who he believed was hit on the right side of the chest and arm.

The suspect was declared dead at the scene. The officer who fired the shot was put on administrative leave until the investigation into the incident is complete.

His body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy on Friday. The GBI said in a press release that it is investigating the fatal shooting and will then turn its findings to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for further review.