In a unique video, a rattlesnake is seen fighting for its life as it encounters a bobcat in Arizona. The footage, captured by Laura Lucky, went viral with over a million views on Facebook.

Arizona is populated with rattlesnakes and bobcats but witnessing a standoff between the two was a rare sight for Lucky, who is a real estate agent. Lucky told local media she was on a site visit along with a couple from northern California when she came across the roadside show. Before Lucky started recording the battle, the rattlesnake bit the bobcat.

"The rattlesnake had come up and bit the bobcat on the lip," Lucky said, adding: "The cat flew. It was very surreal."

“I've never seen anything like that my entire life, not anything close. I mean, we see bobcats every week, but not when they are encountering another rattlesnake,” Lucky said.

The footage shows the feline attacking the rattlesnake while the venomous reptile tried to defend itself. The battle, however, ended with the bobcat clamping down on the rattlesnake.

"I was freaked out," Lucky recounted. "At least we were in a car. If we were out walking, I would not get as close and run away. The last thing I'd want to do is get between the two of them."

She added: "I was telling my clients this was very abnormal. Don't expect to see this... It was real fun to watch. Won't ever see anything like that again."

It was victory for the bobcat as they are immune to rattlesnake venom, because of which it was unharmed despite the snake biting him several times. Meanwhile, the rattlesnake thought it could be quick enough to escape the bobcat, the feline grabbed the snake by its neck and carried it off into the desert.

According to local media, president at the Phoenix Herpetological Society Russ Johnson responded to the video saying: “The cat is just basically exhausting the snake. He’s taking advantage of the snake when it gets slower and slower. He’s constantly giving blows about the head.”

