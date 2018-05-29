Several riders at an amusement park in Ohio were stranded on roller coasters and other rides for two hours due to a power outage. The incident took place at Cedar Point in Sandusky on Monday afternoon.

A spokesman at the park said the power outage occurred after a car hit a utility pole. Cedar Point, "the roller coaster capital of the world," tweeted it had lost power in a portion of the park Monday.

“The outage was caused by a vehicle accident in which a car struck a power pole,” he said. “All of the rides that were affected safely came to a stop and all guests are being escorted off. Ohio Edison is currently addressing this and will restore power as quickly as possible.”

People at the park enjoying their Memorial Day shared photos and videos of the incident on social media. One video shows riders stuck on a train going up the 300-foot-tall Millennium Force roller coaster. Park employees were seen helping people off of the rides.

Riders expressed their anger on social media, with one user saying: "Spent $1200 between fast passes and admission for 6 people... thanks for nothing."

Another rider tweeted: "Standing in line at a ride now. Under-staffed and under-motivated employees are taking their sweet time loading and unloading riders. The park is wasting our time and our admission fees. There is no excuse for this."

Every year several incidents occur in amusements parks, some of which lead to injuries and sometimes deaths. Accidents in amusement parks highlight the need for proper safety measures.

However, in the recent incident, there were no reports of any injuries and park officials were able to safely remove the riders and begin operations in two hours.

Last year, a horrific incident at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus raised concerns about injuries linked to rides. On the opening day of the fair in July 2017, a piece of the ride called "Fire Ball" broke apart mid-air. One person was killed and seven others were left injured.

It was estimated that 30,900 injuries were caused by amusement park attractions in 2016 alone, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

