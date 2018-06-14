A roller coaster derailed at the Boardwalk in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Thursday, flinging two of the riders off one of the coaster cars. The riders fell 34 feet to the ground. Several others were “hanging” for dear life as the fire department arrived at the scene to rescue them.

Three of the coaster cars filled with riders went off tracks on Thursday. The Daytona Fire Department said they got a call about the incident at 8:31 p.m. EDT and arrived at the scene to find one of the cars dangling off the rails, Fox 35 reported.

“DB Firefighters are working as fast as they can to rescue 2 riders that are in a dangling roller coaster car,” the department tweeted. The department also tweeted photos and videos of the fire crew hard at work, trying to rescue the riders stuck on the malfunctioned coaster with the help of truck ladders.

According to the fire officials, the two riders who fell off the roller coaster were conscious and not seriously hurt.

After an hour of continuing their rescue mission, the fire department posted an update, saying 10 people were rescued from the roller coaster and six riders were taken to the hospital. The condition of the people admitted in the hospital is currently unknown.

Even more riders remain stuck on the ride as the technicians try to fix it, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed, Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.

This is a developing story.