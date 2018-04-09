An old silo in Denmark on Friday collapsed the wrong way during demolition, crushing a nearby cultural center and library. Video captured by eyewitnesses showed the moment when the structure fell in the town of Vordingborg.

The 176-foot tower, which stood near the town's harbor for 36 years, was being torn down to make way for new homes and businesses, according to the Independent. Officials were investigating the incident to see what went wrong.

No injuries were reported during the collapse, but adjacent buildings took damage, including part of the Kulturarkaden center, which included a library, music school and archive, according to the Local. Although some of the offices were destroyed, the building was deemed structurally safe.

The demolition crew used 15 pounds of explosives during the explosion. Demolition manager Kenneth Wegge and his team of engineers took six months to plan the destruction of the building and estimated where it would fall.

"I simply do not know how it may have gone so bad," he told Danish news network TV East. "I will put my head on the block."

Vice chairman of the Danish Explosives Association, Johan Finsteen Gjodvad said that the team followed all proper protocols leading up to the blast.

"When you look at what has been done in preparation, it should fall the other way. It's really unfortunate that it went wrong that way," he said.

The town’s mayor, Mikael Smed, who was on site during the demolition, explained that the situation could have been worse.

"This kind of thing should not happen, but I am first and foremost happy that nobody was injured," Smed told the newspaper. "Fortunately, Kulturarkaden was within the area sealed off for safety purposes, so there was nobody in the building."

It was unclear how extensive the damage was, which could take a while to assess, Smed added.

"It will be necessary to remove dust, glass and so on, and assessment of structural damage suffered by the building must also be made," he said.

