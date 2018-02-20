A substitute teacher in North Carolina was fired this week after a video emerged on Facebook of him apparently slamming a 12-year-old student to the ground, reports said Monday.

The incident, which reportedly took place last Wednesday at Western Guilford Middle School in Greensboro, North Carolina, occurred after the teacher apparently took away Jose Escudero’s Valentine’s Day chocolates.

Escudero’s mother posted the video of the incident Friday on Facebook. She also wrote along with it about the incident that happened on Valentine’s Day, and added she wants "justice" for her child.

The student in the video, who was slammed, told Fox 8 the teacher took away his candy, and when he tried to retrieve them from him and put them in his backpack after class, he allegedly tried to stop Escudero.

The teacher, according to the student, attempted to grab the box from him and throw them away, before allegedly grabbing the 12-year-old by the shirt and pinning him against the wall. The teacher then proceeded to throw Escudero over his shoulder and onto the ground.

Escudero said he had bruises on his shoulder, elbow and back.

Guilford County Schools’ spokeswoman Tina Firesheets said the substitute teacher involved in the incident is no longer working for the Guilford County Schools district.

Chief of Staff Nora Carr said, "This kind of behavior toward a student is disturbing and unacceptable. We reported the behavior to law enforcement and will no longer employ this person as a substitute teacher or in any other GCS position."

The substitute teacher was identified as Paul Stennett, 49, according to NBC-affiliate television, WXII.

The video circulated on social media since Friday, and garnered over 35,000 views at the time of publishing this story. Escudero's mother wrote Jose was suspended for seven days following the incident.

Unnamed school officials told WXII the teacher, who reportedly owns a daycare center in Henderson, began working for Guilford schools in December.

The student's mother said she plans to take legal action against the teacher and the school.

The Greensboro Police Department told the Daily Mail the video posted to Facebook "does not capture the entire incident," and officials "are still interviewing people so it would be premature to place any charges at this time."