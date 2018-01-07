Up to 4,000 passengers aboard the cruise ship "Norwegian Breakaway" were hit by 30-foot high waves Thursday while sailing in the Atlantic Ocean during the winter "bomb cyclone." Several videos from the ship showed the water in the sea rising to the level of the ship’s deck.

Passengers shared their experience Friday with CBS 2 in New York. They claimed to be severely shaken by the ordeal and concerned they wouldn't survive the trip from the Bahamas to New York.

Karoline Ross, of Stony Brook, New York, who was on the ship with 20 of her family members, was traumatized by the ordeal. "I thought I’d never be in a situation where I would say that’s the scariest moment of my life," she said.

"This was the worst moment of my life.

"When you’re on a boat in the middle of the ocean and water is pouring down the stairs, you’re thinking 'this is not going to end well.'"

Another member of the Ross family, Dell Ross, said there was two inches of water in his room and that the elevators were dripping with water. The ship also began leaking and water poured from the ceiling. Several passengers experienced seasickness, CBS 2 reported.

Some passengers were distraught that the ship's captain didn't provide more details about the conditions.

"The captain should have told us a little more. He kept saying, 'Oh we're in rough seas.' Well, no crap we're in rough seas," passenger Brenda Wriedt told CBS 2.

In its initial statement, Norwegian Breakaway apologized to travelers who were delayed for the company’s next embarkment, but did not talk about those stuck in the storm:

“Due to winter storm Grayson, Norwegian Breakaway will have a delayed arrival into New York today. As a result, Norwegian Breakaway’s 14 day cruise that was originally scheduled to depart on January 5, will now depart on Saturday, January 6, at 3 p.m. Due to the ship’s late arrival today, and the ongoing weather situation, embarking guests are encouraged to arrive to the pier on Saturday morning. All guests must be onboard by 1 p.m. on January 6. Guests unable to adjust their travel are welcome to board on Friday evening between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. The ship will now sail a slightly adjusted itinerary, which will be communicated to guests onboard. All guests will receive a refund of one day of their cruise fare, in the form of an onboard credit. We sincerely thank our guests for their understanding of this unexpected change due to the weather and apologize to our guests for any disruption to their schedule,”

They later put out a second statement saying: