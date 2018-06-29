A Texas man was captured on video this week driving through a Walmart after an argument with his girlfriend.

The suspect, 19-year-old Caleb Wilson of Eldorado, Texas, was shopping at the San Angelo Walmart around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday when he got into a disagreement with his girlfriend. He then crashed into the building with his pickup truck where the 18-year-old woman was shopping, reports Cleveland.com.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment the car barreled through the store.

A customer, trying to break up the altercation outside, convinced the woman to go back inside the Walmart. Wilson’s girlfriend and the customer then went to see if Wilson left the area, but instead, saw a Dodge Ram 2500 speeding toward them. The individuals managed to jump out of the way of the oncoming vehicle which then plowed into the store. No one was injured during the incident.

When police arrived on the scene several minutes later they saw the red pickup truck exiting the store before hitting another car inside the store's parking lot. The truck then sped off before pulling into a nearby gas station where authorities apprehended Wilson who police say showed signs of "excited delirium."

"From his behavior and everything involved in this incident, it's clear the suspect was under the influence of an unknown intoxicant," Officer Tracy Gonzalez of the San Angelo Police Department said, according to KFOX.

Wilson sustained injuries from the crash and was rushed to a medical center where he reportedly became "combative" with staff. He was charged with criminal mischief and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to authorities, Wilson caused an estimated $500,000 in damages inside the store. Despite the destruction, the Walmart reopened for business on Thursday, San Angelo Live reported.

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images