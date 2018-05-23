It’s been just over a month since Hearties had to say a tearful goodbye to Daniel Lissing’s Mountie Jack Thornton on Hallmark Channel’s “When Calls the Heart.” If you’re still having a little trouble with his departure and are going through Lissing withdrawals, we have just the cure.

To keep the symptoms at bay until the actor releases a new project, check out Lissing in one of his past movies, shows or film shorts. Here are 11 options you can watch online right now:

1. “A December Bride”

Aside from working on Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart” for five seasons, Lissing also starred in this Christmas movie on the network a couple of years ago. If you’re in the mood for a sweet, holiday-themed rom-com, this is a great option. Plus, it’ll get you ready for when Lissing’s hopefully in another Hallmark movie.

Watch on: YouTube, Google Play, Amazon Video, iTunes, Vudu

Photo: Crown Media / Rhonda Dent

2. “The Answers”

The Australian actor is currently working on turning this 2015 film short into a full-length feature film, but, until then, fans can watch the original video. The short, which also stars “iZombie” actress Rose McIver, tells the story of Nathan (Lissing), who learns all the answers to his life questions after he dies.

Watch on: YouTube, Vimeo

3. “Crownies”

In 2011, Lissing starred in 17 episodes of the ABC1 Australian drama, which followed a group of recent law school graduates as they worked with public prosecutors.

Watch on: Acorn TV

4. “The Cure”

Proving he can act in any genre, this 2014 film sees Lissing enter the sci-fi and action world. It follows a female researcher who learns that the company she works for had developed a cure for cancer years earlier, but refused to release it for monetary reasons. Lissing plays Ryan Earl, one of the lead characters in the movie.

Watch on: Amazon Prime

5. “Eye Candy”

Check out the actor as Ben in a episodes 1 and 8 of the short-lived MTV thriller, which also starred Victoria Justice and Casey Deidrick.

Watch on: MTV, Amazon Video, YouTube, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play

6. “Entwined”

Clearly all about the film shorts, this one was a musical drama that followed Aiden (Lissing) and Dalaja (Kristy Best) as they fight hard to make their cross-cultural romance work when her visa expires.

Watch on: Vimeo

7. “Blindspot”

See the “WCTH” alum in a guest-starring role in Season 3, episode 2 of the NBC action series.

Watch on: Hulu, Amazon Video, YouTube, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play

8. “Last Resort”

For one season, which was the entire run of the ABC drama, Lissing got the chance to portray a Navy SEAL named James King.

Watch on: Crackle, YouTube, Amazon Video, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play

9. “Timeless”

Lissing takes on the role of iconic outlaw Jesse James in episode 12 of the first season of this time-traveling NBC show.

Watch on: Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Video, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play

10. “Multiple Choice”

Before there was “The Answers,” there was this 2009 film short that starred Lissing and was also directed by Michael Goode.

Watch on: Vimeo

11. “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce”

Catch Lissing’s arc — episodes 1, 7 and 9 — during Season 2 of the Lisa Edelstein-led Bravo drama.

Watch on: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Video, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play