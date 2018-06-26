The video of a Trump supporter calling a Latino man and his mother — who were doing some landscaping work — “rapists” and “animals” in California, has gone viral on Twitter.

Esteban Guzman, 21, and his mother were confronted by an unidentified middle-aged woman who told them that she hates them. When Guzman asked her why she hated them, the woman replied because they were “Mexican.” The entire exchange was caught in a half a minute video clip, which was recorded on Saturday.

"Because we're Mexicans? We're honest people right here," Guzman can be heard saying in the video.

The woman answered: "You’re rapists, and animals. Drug dealers, rapists and animals."

Guzman told New York Daily News that he and his mother were minding their own business, trying to get the job assigned to them finished when the woman came over and asked his mother to go back to Mexico. That is when Guzman, who was born in California, stepped up in an attempt to defend his mother. The conversation soon escalated to an argument and the woman got really offensive in her statements.

"This lady comes from the other side of the street and starts yelling at my mom, 'Go back to Mexico,'" Guzman said. "She was not going to listen to me. She was trying to get me to react."

According to the Guardian, Guzman worked as an IT systems administrator who picked up landscaping work on the weekends to earn a little extra.

"I was like hey, what's the problem? And she said we were all illegals," Guzman told the Guardian. "I told her: ‘I’m a United States citizen.’ And she obviously didn't believe me."

In the video, which was recorded by Guzman’s mother, the woman also mentioned President Donald Trump’s name, alluding to his statements against Mexico and Mexican people during the 2016 election.

“When do we beat Mexico at the border? They’re laughing at us, at our stupidity,” Trump said on June 16, 2015, during a speech where he announced his campaign to run for president. “And now they are beating us economically. They are not our friend, believe me. But they’re killing us economically. The U.S. has become a dumping ground for everybody else’s problems.”

“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best,” he added. “They’re not sending you. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

Although Guzman was seen asking the lady in the video whether she believed everything she saw on TV and she said “yes,” the former refused to blame Trump for the woman’s discriminatory attitude.

"I don't like to play the blame game," Guzman said. "Just because the President of the United States says something, it does not give you the right to act like him."

