West Ham United entered their Saturday home match at London Stadium against Burnley with plans to honor the life of club legend Bobby Moore and with hopes of gaining ground in the Premier League amid worries they could slip into relegation.

What also transpired was plenty of ugliness in the second half. The London club faces a Football Association investigation after their 3-0 defeat to Burnley included fans running onto the pitch and hundreds of disgruntled supporters furiously protesting the club's board. Police said they received two assault allegations.

West Ham owners David Sullivan and David Gold had to be escorted from their seats before the end of the match amid the chaos.

There were at least four separate instances of fans running onto the field. One fan that ran onto the pitch was promptly shoved down by West Ham captain Mark Noble. Another fan took a corner flag and sought to plant it in the center of the pitch.

West Ham defender James Collins led two fans on the pitch away while Burnley forward Ashley Barnes tripped another.

“The FA strongly condemns the crowd disturbances at West Ham United versus Burnley and will be seeking observations from West Ham as well as awaiting the match referee’s report," the FA said in a statement.

"We want the supporters behind us. Since I've been here, they've been really good. But you can't cross the line and come on the pitch," manager David Moyes said in his post-match interview. "A lot of my players did well with the way they acted."

Some of the fans sang, "We're not West Ham anymore," “Sack the board” and “Where's the money gone?" according to the Mirror. One sign read: "Sold a dream, given a nightmare."

West Ham fans, who have a history of violence and racism, were named the worst hooligans on British trains during the 2015-16 season.

Photo: Getty