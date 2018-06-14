A video posted to social media over the weekend shows the moment when a teenage concertgoer was trying to get her head unstuck from a tailpipe at a music festival in Minnesota.

The five-second clip, posted to Facebook on Saturday, shows 19-year-old Kaitlyn Strom sitting on the ground with her head lodged inside the exhaust pipe of a truck outside the Winstock Music Festival in Winsted on Friday. One version of the video has garnered over 2.9 million views and over 48,000 shares as of publication.

"We were just all having fun and I saw this big exhaust pipe and I was like, 'Hey, my head could probably fit in that,' so I tried it. It did fit, but it didn't want to come back out," Strom told the Hutchinson Leader.

Trapped for roughly 45 minutes, Strom said she was trying to remain calm before the fire department came to remove her head from the truck.

It was not clear how the teen got stuck in the pipe, but police believe she may have been under the influence during the incident. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office said Strom was cited for underage drinking and escorted out, KARE-TV reported.

"[I was] kind of confused because I didn't know what was going on, because I couldn't see around me," she told the Hutchinson Ledger. "But I trusted everyone who was around that I knew to get me out safely."

The Winsted Fire Department arrived on the scene, cut the exhaust pipe, and freed the teen. It was the second time the girl got her head stuck in the tailpipe that day, the fire chief told the publication. The first time it happened, she removed herself without aid.

The owner of the truck, Tom Wold, was nearby during the incident, Strom said. She added that Wold had not charged the teen for the damages to his vehicle.

"He was wonderful," said Strom. "I remember getting my head unstuck, and I just looked at him and apologized, and he said, 'No, I'm just glad you're OK. Don't worry about it.' He has already fixed his exhaust and is going to be working on that. I did not have to pay for anything like that, because he was absolutely wonderful."

