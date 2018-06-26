A passenger on board a Spirit Airlines flight from Houston was taken into custody after she had a mid-flight meltdown over the plane being diverted to Rochester, Minnesota, due to a medical emergency. The video of the woman cursing co passengers and flight crew went viral.

The woman, who has not been identified, was placed in custody in Rochester. The aircraft was originally scheduled from George Bush Intercontinental Airport to Minneapolis.

A video posted by passenger Chianti Washington shows the woman pacing frantically up the aisle of the Minneapolis-bound plane. She begins screaming and threatens to involve her brothers. Co-passengers look stunned at the woman's erratic behavior.

"Get me the f--- off this (long string of expletives) plane!" the woman screams. "You want to be (expletive) and b---- to me? You'll see me f------ pissed."

When a male passenger tried to block the woman from getting to the front of the plane, she shakes her fist at the man before lashing out again.

"Do you know who my brothers are? They are f----- Marine snipers. Do you want to f--- with a f------ Marine?" she screams, before pushing her way toward the cockpit.

Warning: This video contains strong language

The plane had to be diverted as a passenger became ill when the aircraft took off.

Washington, who had taken the video of the woman behaving in an inappropriate manner, said: "Just to be in that confined space when someone that is going through something very traumatic in their life and there's nothing you can do... There's nowhere you can go."

Washington added that the incident left her and most of the other passengers very disturbed.

"You never know," she said. "They can have a breaking point at any moment and, you know, there are children on this flight and it just made me think of my 11-year-old son."

Photo: REUTERS/Jim Young