A youth football team from Idaho may have saved the lives of two people from Oregon on Tuesday. The group of boys happened upon an overturned vehicle and stepped into action, rescuing the couple from the wreck in an incident that was captured on video and shared on social media.

On Tuesday at around 8:30 p.m., the Boise Black Knights youth football team was coming home after winning the championship at the Bay Area Spring Football League tournament in San Jose, California, the previous day, according to the Idaho Statesman. One of the team vans then saw a car rollover in front of them on I-95 in Oregon.

The tournament champions, all aged 13 and under, exited the vans and became heroes for the Oregonian couple.

They pulled the man from the vehicle and then lined up and used their collective athletic strength to lift the vehicle up by pushing it. At that point, one of the other players reached in and grabbed the woman, rescuing her from a precarious position inside the vehicle.

Photo: Jeff Fusco/Getty Images for Reebok

"We had to stop and become heroes,” head coach Rudy Jackson told the Idaho Statesman. “It was just a little adversity...It's almost an unreal story."

Jackson commended his team for their poise in a stressful situation, as they reportedly kept calm demeanors and did not get big heads as a result of their heroism. Team member Regan McGill filmed the rescue and shared it online, generating headlines around the nation.

In an interview with “Good Morning America” on ABC, McGill explained the team’s mindset going into the situation, crediting Jackson’s coaching with the unexpected burst of teamwork the boys showed.

"He taught us to play selfless football and not selfish -- just help others out before yourself," McGill told “Good Morning America.”

The Oregon couple they rescued was not identified and, according to ABC News. Their condition was unknown as of Thursday morning.