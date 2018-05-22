Zlatan Ibrahimovic picked up his first red card in Major League Soccer (MLS) when he was sent off during LA Galaxy’s 1-0 win over the Montreal Impact on Monday night.

The Swede was given his marching orders by the referee for slapping an opposing player. It was Ibrahimovic’s 13th red card of his illustrious career with his previous sending offs coming with AC Milan, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Barcelona.

He never picked up a red card while with Manchester United for one and a half seasons, but he was banned for three matches for elbowing Bournemouth’s Tyrone Mings.

The latest incident occurred in the 40th minute of the game between Galaxy and Impact when Ibrahimovic lashed out at winger Michael Petrasso after he stepped on the former Barcelona forward.

Both players went down feigning injury, which was when it caught the attention of the referee. The match official had missed the incident, but upon seeing the players hit the turf decided to utilize the video assistant referee system.

Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

The referee then took action by sending off the Swedish striker, but Impact winger Petrasso was let go with just a yellow card. Galaxy were down to ten men with five minutes left to play in the first-half.

Ibrahimovic’s departure, however, did not affect Galaxy’s game as the Los Angeles-based franchise won 1-0 with a goal from Ola Kamara in the second-half. It was the Western Conference side’s fourth win of the campaign.

The former Barcelona and AC Milan forward is certain to miss their upcoming games against the San Jose Earthquakes and FC Dallas owing to the red card. Galaxy are currently in seventh place in the conference having won just four of their 11 games.

Ibrahimovic has also gone off the boil having scored just one goal since his three-goal haul in his first two games for his new outfit.

The 36-year-old, meanwhile, believes it will take time for him to be at his best as he is still learning and adjusting to life in a new league. He is also confident the team will start winning more matches once the coach gets a better understanding of his team that has 14 new players.

“This is what I said in the beginning, I’m looking and I am learning,” Ibrahimovic said, as quoted on MLS Soccer. “I need to adjust and come into the system.”

“I am here only for five weeks and everything is still new for me and we are 14 new players and so the coach has to work with this team. … But, it will be good, I am positive. I have big motivation and look forward to every game because training is one thing and playing games is another thing,” the former Sweden international added.