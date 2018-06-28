Former Manchester United player Wayne Rooney departed for the United States on Thursday ahead of a move from Everton to MLS side DC United.

The former England captain has been linked with a move to the D.C. franchise since last month and having already discussed personal terms and agreed a deal in principle, posted a picture of himself on Twitter aboard his flight using the airplane and United States flag emojis.

There will be no transfer fee involved but it is understood the MLS side have agreed a compensation package with Everton. Rooney had one year remaining on his Goodison Park deal but will now reportedly sign a two-and-a-half year contract until 2020 worth £10 million ($13.1 million) that will make him the club's best paid player in history.

The 32-year-old will depart Everton just one year after rejoining his boyhood club from United last season. Rooney is one of the most decorated players in English football, having won five Premier League titles, a Champions League and an FA Cup with United during his 13-year spell with the club.

One of the most feared strikers in the world in his prime with 253 goals in 559 appearances for United, his performances, however, dramatically declined particularly following the retirement of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013 as Rooney eventually returned to Merseyside last season.

Rooney scored a respectable 10 league goals in 31 league games but Everton were ultimately underwhelming during the season despite their heavy summer investment as improved performances under Sam Allardyce during the second half of the season saw them claw their way back to 8th place in the table.

Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Rooney's arrival will serve as a major boost for DC United who are currently languishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference of the MLS with just two wins in 12 games.

He will only be eligible to play when the MLS transfer window opens on July 10, which is conveniently four days before the launch of the club's new 20,000-capacity Audi Field Stadium when they play the Vancouver Whitecaps in which Rooney will definitely play a role in helping fill seats. According to the Washington Post, he could start training with his teammates as early as the end of this week.

DC United won four championships in an eight-year spell from 1996 to 2004 and will be hoping Rooney can end what is currently a 14-year drought as he has been backed to thrive in America.

"His family would love it. It is a different lifestyle," Jermaine Defoe told Sky Sports News, as per Sports Mole. "There is not so much pressure on and off the pitch. He could probably enjoy his life a little bit without constantly watching what you do and the things you say."

His impending move to DC United will see him join the likes of David Beckham (Los Angeles Galaxy), Frank Lampard (New York City FC), Steven Gerrard (LA Galaxy), Defoe (Toronto FC) and Ashley Cole (LA Galaxy) as former England stars who went on to join the MLS during their thirties.