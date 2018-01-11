“The Wendy Williams Show” host Wendy Williams gave Kylie Jenner a bashing during her Wednesday episode and said that the reason she’s keeping her pregnancy a secret is because her baby daddy, Travis Scott, already left her.

Kylie’s big sis Khloe Kardashian already came clean about her pregnancy last December. “But Kylie remains silent,” said Williams. “Well, why do you think? I guessed right away: because she’s not with Travis Scott anymore.”

“Please, that was a split and run, in my mind,” she added. “Like, the condom split, she took the test and was probably like, ‘Oh my god, what do I do now? Travis!’ He's like, ‘No, I'm a rock star. You got plenty of money on your own, figure it out ... I’ll pay child support from afar.’”

Williams also tackled the Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas card, in which Kylie was nowhere to be seen. People suspect the family will reveal her pregnancy during an upcoming “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” episode, but the host does not think it will happen. “People are saying that’s when Kylie will finally reveal she’s pregnant. I don’t think so. Is she pregnant or are we being bamboozled?”

Her comments became mean when she criticized how the lip kit mogul looked before she had lip injections and changed up her entire look. “She grew up on TV in front of us. She’s got the mid-crisis makeover already. Let me tell you something, you can do whatever you want to yourself, but the baby is still going to look like the old you. Just saying.”

A different source close to the Kardashian-Jenner family earlier said that the reason Kylie is staying out of the limelight is because she’s conscious about her pregnancy body.

“She feels good, but her body is changing,” a source told People. “She doesn’t want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company. She’s very excited about the baby, though. She talks about the baby nonstop.”

Another insider added that Kylie is “only trusting her closest friends and her sisters right now,” so the public has to wait until Kylie is ready to share with them any news about her pregnancy. Photo: Getty Images/Ilya S. Savenok