Kim Kardashian West might have defended her husband, Kanye West, and said he has no mental health issues despite what everyone else might think or insinuate.

But TV host and radio personality Wendy Williams would beg to differ. “I will tell you, I feel very, very bad for Kanye West,” she told Vulture. “He’s not well and that is the very foundation of everything he says.”

Whispers about the downward spiral of West’s emotional and mental wellbeing began when he started tweeting his love and support for President Donald Trump and stated in a TMZ interview that 400 years of slavery was a “choice.”

He also confessed that he used to suffer from opioid addiction before getting a liposuction. Given West’s admissions and actions, Williams said that he has to get help. “The war on drugs is very, very real, and the war on helping people with mental illness is very, very real,” she said.

Williams herself suffered from drug addiction in the past, and she suspects that West’s condition has something to do with the tragic passing of his mother in 2007 and the absence of his father in his life.

“His father is nowhere in the picture, his mom passed away trying to beautify herself to be a stage mom and I’m not going to talk about his wife, his family or anything like that but what I will tell you is that he’s not well,” she stressed. “Kanye is in the throes. I think that mental illness is something that is so real.”

On the other hand, West received some support from fellow singer Christina Aguilera, who said during an interview with W Magazine that the “Runaway” singer was simply “misunderstood.”

“Kanye, you know, he says things. His mind works in mysterious ways. I’ll just say that. I’ve always been a fan of his music … If anything, he gives with his gut. You can feel it in his beats. It’s genuine. It feels like his truth, even if it’s not going to go over well,” said Aguilera.

She maintained that West has a “different way of thinking,” but despite his controversial statements, “you get the sense, though, that there's a good guy there. Sometimes we’re all just a little misunderstood.” Photo: Getty Images/Larry Busacca