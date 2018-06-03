Wes Bergmann was joined by his “Real World: Austin” co-stars during his wedding to longtime girlfriend Amanda Hornick this week.

Bergmann and Hornick tied the knot on Friday at an undisclosed venue. The wedding also served as a mini-reunion for Bergmann and other “Austin” alums Lacey Buehler, Rachel Moyal, Nehemiah Clark and Melinda Stolp.

Devin Walker, Bergmann’s cohort on “The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars,” was also in attendance. Walker, the newlyweds and the “Austin” stars even posed for the camera at the wedding reception, and their photo was shared on the official Instagram page for MTV’s reality series.

“My favorite part of the wedding was the vows,” Bergmann told MTV News. “They were the most beautiful combination of seriousness and hilarity.” He also joked that his honeymoon plans involve going on the next “Challenge” season and beat other people in the game.

Buehler shared a snap from the ceremony on her Instagram account, and she captioned it: “These people make me so happy.” Johanna Botta, who is the groom’s ex and co-star in their season of “Real World,” asked in the comments if it photo was from Bergmann’s wedding. Buehler responded and revealed that it was Clark who officiated the ceremony, as per Us Weekly.

Bergmann and Botta previously dated for three years. They appeared on several reality shows together, but they officially went separate ways in 2008.

Bergmann and Hornick’s nuptials come years after the reality star popped the engagement question in September 2016 at a Kansas City Royals game, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

At 19, Bergmann got his break into the reality TV scene when he joined “Real World: Austin” in 2005. He then moved on to appear on the show’s spinoff, called “The Challenge,” that gives reality stars a chance to win big by completing very tough obstacles.

After appearing on the shows and winning cash prizes from them, Bergmann used his money to be the lead investor of BetaBlox, a five-year-old startup incubator in Kansas City. He has also invested in other firms. At present, he has shares in more than 200 companies, as per Daily Mail.

