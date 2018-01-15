HBO has yet to formally announce when “Westworld” Season 2 will air, but people at least know that it will make its way back this Spring.

But Jeffrey Wright, who plays both the host, Bernard Lowe, and park co-creator, Arnold Weber, seemed to have dropped the bomb that the show will be back on April. According to Fansided, Wright made this statement on Instagram before editing his post.

“I’ve spent so much time inside #Westworld these past 6 months this feels like a self-portrait. 3 days of filming left, and then we’re circling back online in April….hard. #Trip Thanks,” he wrote.

In the edited new version, Wright changed “April” to “Spring.”

An avid “Westworld” fan actually guessed earlier that Season 2 will be back on April after studying HBO’s past release date schedules. Reddit user named EThorns came up with two possible release dates for the show - April 22 or 29.

The post reads: “According to an HBO press release, the freshman season of Alan Ball’s ‘Here & Now’ debuts on Feb. 11, 2018. Set to run for 10 episodes, which would make it wrap up on April 15. Since Season 2 is set for a spring release, that could peg it to kickoff on the very next week (April 22), or the week after (April 29).”

“The second option is listed, cause the network did something similar this year, when they had an empty spot on April 9, the week after the finale of ‘Big Little Lies’, & the week before the premiere of ‘The Leftovers’ S3. However, in the year before that, there was no break between the finale of ‘Vinyl’ & the S6 premiere of ‘Game of Thrones’, which started right after,” it added.

To make the show eligible for the Emmys, the Reddit user added that “Westworld” Season 2 needs to have aired half a season, or five episodes, by May 31 in order to qualify.

A lot of “Westworld” favourites will be back, including Jimmi Simpson’s young William and his arrogant brother-in-law, Logan (Ben Barnes). There will also be several new players such as Hiroyuki Sanada, who play Musashi for Delos’ Samurai World, and Grace (Grace Herbers) - a seasoned visitor of the park who got caught up in Dolores Abernathy’s (Evan Rachel Wood) revolution.

