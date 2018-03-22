Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood) was pretty timid all throughout “Westworld” Season 1, but the next season will really be transformative for her.

“She’s playing the chess master,” Wood told Entertainment Weekly about her character. “She has access to all of her memories, but now she’s in control. There are some scenes where she’s three different people in the span of a minute.”

Because of everything that is going to happen in the Western theme park, Jeffrey Wright, who plays both Bernard Lowe and Arnold Weber, said that “Westworld” Season 1 is going to seem pretty pale in comparison.

“The scale of Season 2 is just nuts, literally right out of the gate,” Wright said. “It’s so much more expansive, it makes the first season look like a genteel kitchen drama.”

Bernard is really going to be put in a difficult situation next season. For so long, he thought that he wasn’t a host. But his creator, Dr. Robert Ford (Anthony Hopkins) shattered his reality sometime mid-season and even ordered him killed.

Because of this, Bernard will be dealing with some “health issues” and face “cognitive challenges” during the first few episodes of Season 2. His allegiance to mankind and hosts would also be put to the test.

“Bernard is in a pretty peculiar, kind of unique position in that he’s got certain allegiances to both sides and I think that’s part of the consideration for him,” Wright explained to Deadline. “I think given his robot brain situation and given kind of the social situation around him in terms of having been human and then discovering he’s a host, but he’s aspiring to kind of an awakening as the hosts are, the question for him at the beginning as you might expect is: ‘Where am I? Where am I in all of this?’ We lead from there.”

As for Ford, he was shot dead by Dolores during the Season 1 finale, but Futurologist Dr. Ian Pearson told Express that he might still be alive - at least, in some capacity.

“It’s been established that [humans] can put their mind inside a robot before their die and then they can carry on,” he said. “This was Ford’s plan to give the robots purpose. Was Ford an android? Who was and who wasn’t?”

“Westworld” Season 2 premieres on April 22 on HBO. Photo: HBO