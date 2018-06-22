If you thought “Westworld” Season 2 was a tad bit confusing, you are not alone - several fans actually felt the same way as soon as the HBO sci-fi show kicked in its sophomore season.

But show creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy assured fans that all of their questions will be answered by the end of the season, according to CNET.

“In ‘Lost,’ they really believed in the mystery box and not looking too much inside the box. I think we are interested in dismantling the mystery box, opening it up, looking at what it is, putting it together like its some kind of Lego,” said Joy.

Joy and her husband are pleading with the show’s fans to keep watching and give it a chance, because they have made sure the lingering mysteries will be solved in the end. “The questions that we tee up, we do try to address,” she said. “We have an answer for all of them.”

One of the more exciting things about the Season 2 finale is the appearance of William’s (Ed Harris) wife, Juliet.

According to Variety, she will be played by “Once and Again” star Sela Ward. She will be making her debut in the 10th episode entitled “The Passenger,” which will be aired on June 24.

The second season of “Westworld” has really expanded on the personal life of William. His daughter Emily (Katja Herbers) was already introduced earlier on as a mysterious park guest enjoying Delos’ sixth park, The Raj.

Herbers spoke with Harper’s Bazaar and revealed that her character, Emily Grace, entered the park in search of her father. However, she was caught by surprise with the host uprising.

“I have a very clear mission,” Herbers said. “I’m there to find my dad and what will come after this.”

Unlike her father, Herbers said Emily actually treats the hosts well. “She sees how people are behaving in the park, and she does not like it. So where the Man in Black is very disrespectful, I think she’s quite respectful of the robots. The hosts, I should say,” she said.

