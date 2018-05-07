How’s this for a fan theory? Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) from “Westworld” is now being touted as the daughter of Arnold Weber (Jeffrey Wright).

Arnold’s host counterpart, Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright), often talks about his son Charlie. But what if his child is not really a boy, but a girl? Charlie could probably be just a nickname for Charlotte, according to Bustle.

What’s more, Bernard teamed up with Charlotte during the first episode of Season 2 when the hosts were revolting against their creators and park guests. It could only be coincidence, but it could also be a significant clue that would supports this fan theory.

It could also be possible that Charlotte is Charlie’s twin, or maybe Charlotte is a host version of Charlie.

As far as fan theories are concerned, Wright earlier told The Independent that the craziest one he has ever heard had something to do with the location of the theme park.

“One of the weirdest that I took in was the notion that because the weather never changes in Westworld they must be in a biosphere underwater. I was like, ‘No dude, the weather doesn't change because we shoot in LA,’” he said.

Meanwhile, Wright also discussed the crazy multiple timelines that his character is dealing with this season. He explained to Esquire that Bernard is a broken machine, so his timeline is a mess.

“This season, Bernard is struggling with the basics of himself - meaning his relationship to time, his relationship to space. His cognitive abilities have been adversely affected by a bullet glancing off the hard drive,” he said. “He’s got some real challenges to overcome just in terms of perceiving the world around him, and that’s compounded by the world around him falling apart. That has its challenges and it forces the performance to focus on the immediate granular moment.”

At the same time, Wright said Bernard is experiencing memories as a machine and not as a human. As a machine, his memories are stored in close proximity to what he perceives as the present.

“Unlike humans, it allows us some interesting exploration regarding his relationship to time,” he continued. “We’ll begin to walk down that strange path with him as the season goes forward.”

“Westworld” Season 2 airs every Sunday on HBO. Photo: HBO