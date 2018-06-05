“Westworld” Season 2 pulled out its biggest surprise in the hat in the episode “Phase Space” when Anthony Hopkins’ Dr. Robert Ford returned from the dead.

The return of Hopkins thrilled his co-stars to no end, including Jeffrey Wright, who plays both host Bernard Lowe and park co-creator, Arnold Weber.

Wright told The Hollywood Reporter that Hopkins’ return was “great news,” because Tony, as the famed actor is called on set, “is the type of actor that every actor wants to work with.”

“For me, I not only enjoyed working with him in front of the camera last season and this season, but equally I enjoyed the time we spent when the camera was not rolling. He's great company,” Wright said. “He occupies an almost singular space in our profession, in terms of having a career that tracks from Laurence Olivier to ‘Westworld.’ That’s a pretty big sweep across the ocean.”

However, Wright acknowledged that his character, Bernard, isn’t really thrilled to see Ford back. Wright explained that all the hosts are trying to navigate through this “new place within this chaotic setting,” and having Ford back disrupts everything.

“It seems that journey circles back into Ford once more. But there are some things about that relationship that need addressing. He’s there now. As we go forward toward the end of the season now, we’ll dig down deeper into that,” he said.

Meanwhile, many fans believe that Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) is actually the son of Arnold. Arnold’s host counterpart, Bernard, often talks about his son Charlie. But what if his child is not really a boy, but a girl? Charlie could probably be just a nickname for Charlotte, according to Bustle.

What’s more, Bernard teamed up with Charlotte during the first episode of Season 2 when the hosts were revolting against their creators and park guests. It could only be coincidence, but it could also be a significant clue that would supports this fan theory.

But as far as fan theories are concerned, Wright earlier told The Independent that the craziest one he has ever heard had something to do with the location of the theme park.

“One of the weirdest that I took in was the notion that because the weather never changes in Westworld they must be in a biosphere underwater. I was like, ‘No dude, the weather doesn't change because we shoot in LA,’” he said.

“Westworld” airs every Sunday on HBO. Photo: HBO