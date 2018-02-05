After months of speculation, HBO finally unveiled its release date for “Westworld” Season 2. During its Super Bowl ad aired on Sunday, the show revealed that its sophomore season will air on April 22 at 9 p.m.

The jam-packed trailer featured a soliloquy from host, Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood). “Look at this world. This beautiful world. We built this world together. A world where dreams come true. A world where you can be free. But this world is a lie,” she said.

“This world deserves to die. Because this is your world. We’ve lived by your rules long enough. We can save this world. We can burn it to the ground and from the ashes, build a new world - our world.”

Based on what she’s saying, it’s clear that the hosts are ready to start a revolution and wreak havoc against the park guests of Delos.

People are keen to know more about what the second season has in store, but James Marsden, who plays host Teddy Flood, said that people should just be patient and watch the show without getting any spoilers.

“The more that’s kept a secret, the more reward the audience is going to have when they watch it,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “The best way to watch this show is to let it come to you, and that’s the most rewarding experience and the most rewarding way to watch it. Let it unfold in its own time. But the fans will be very pleased.”

Marsden might not want to share any spoilers about the sophomore season of “Westworld,” but he was able to guarantee one thing.

“You will not be disappointed,” he said. “The world that we created will be completely expanded upon, and the themes and the philosophies will all be taken to the next degree. The one thing I can say is that it just feels so much bigger this year. There’s a bigger cast, we’re shooting sometimes three units at once, whereas the first season it was always just one unit so the scope of the whole thing has definitely grown.”

This is the same thing that Wood earlier told Entertainment Tonight. “I didn’t think the show could shock me and it continues to do so,” she said. “It’s going to be everything and more.”

“Westworld” Season 2 premieres on April 22 on HBO. Photo: HBO