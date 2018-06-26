“Westworld” Season 2 was one exhilarating ride, but Season 3 of the HBO series will be a completely different ballpark. Show co-creator Lisa Joy said in an interview that seeing the hosts navigate through the real world will present all sorts of new challenges for their characters.

“It's going to be a whole new world. And we technically have three [hosts], because Hale is out there, too, or someone who certainly looks like Tessa Thompson!” Joy told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’ll come to see who’s really there and what that character is in the future. This series is about reinvention and scope. The first season was a more intimate look at the park from within the loops. In the second season, the hosts broke out of their loops and were able to explore more of the park. In the third season, they've broken out of the park itself. We’re in terra incognita.”

Joy then went into detail the transformation of their lead character, Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood), who went from timid to strong to wise within a span of two seasons.

While she was busy leading the host takeover, Dolores inevitably “started exhibiting some of the same traits she was rallying against. She became almost paternalistic in the ways she made decisions for other people, taking away their own choice and how to live their lives.”

For Joy, this was kind of an “ironic defeat” for Dolores, but the good thing is that she is capable of change. “In the end, the lesson she learned is that she can change. She’s changed her mind. She’s changed her philosophy. She realizes she has but one path to potentially securing the hosts’ safety, when she helps see through Maeve and Akecheta's plan by securing the sovereignty and safety of the Sublime, to which many of the hosts have escaped,” shared Joy.

As for her partnership with Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright), Joy teased that the two hosts might end up killing each other. But she decided to bring him back to life “to be a check on her own power.”

“Westworld” has been renewed for a third season, but no release date has been given yet. Photo: HBO