No matter how hard fans scrutinize “Westworld” Season 1, lead star Evan Rachel Wood said there are definitely a lot of things they still missed.

She herself is continuously surprised by the significance of the things Dolores is saying, and she has to re-watch certain episodes just to gain better understanding. “There are things I actually said as Dolores that I had no idea of the significance of until filming this season, and now I’m going, ‘My god, [the showrunners] were telling us!’” Wood told Entertainment Weekly. “I think even when we’re in season 7, you’ll still be able to go back to the pilot and find clues that were right in front of you.”

It’s not just the dialogue that has Wood flummoxed - even hidden objects, such as paintings, are laced with meaning. “Every time I walk on a set, I’m like, ‘What did you guys put in here?’” Wood said. “The pictures on the walls, the books on the shelves… there’s forethought with everything.”

Wood’s co-star, Jeffrey Wright, feels the same way, according to Complex. He said last week at SXSW in Austin, Texas that he learned so much more about the show after he re-watched the first season.

“There are a lot of things there,” he confirmed. “Having just finished the work we did this season, there are some things there that I missed.”

For Season 2, Wright told Deadline that his character has “got some health issues” to deal with. “He’s got some cognitive challenges as we enter the first episodes of season 2 and he has additional challenges that come up as he goes on board in terms of him being able to process,” explained Wright.

For so long, Bernard thought that he’s a real human being and not a host. So when that revelation sunk in during the first season, he was devastated.

He was even presumed dead for a while, but he managed to regain consciousness before the season ended. For Season 2, Bernard’s loyalty to Delos and his affinity with the other hosts would definitely be put to the test.

“Bernard is in a pretty peculiar, kind of unique position in that he’s got certain allegiances to both sides and I think that’s part of the consideration for him,” Wright explained. “I think given his robot brain situation and given kind of the social situation around him in terms of having been human and then discovering he’s a host, but he’s aspiring to kind of an awakening as the hosts are, the question for him at the beginning as you might expect is: ‘Where am I? Where am I in all of this?’ We lead from there.”

Westworld season 2 premieres on HBO on April 22. Photo: HBO