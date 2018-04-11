Abigail Spencer, who starred in “Suits” with Meghan Markle, has a lot of wonderful things to say about her former co-star.

During a recent interview with People Now, Spencer said that everywhere Markle walks, little love notes come out of the bottom of her feet because she is such a wonderful person.

Spencer also shared a story about inviting her childhood friends to an event that Markle also attended. When the actress introduced her friends to Markle, everyone just could not believe how amazing Prince Harry’s fiancée was. They told Spencer that they want to be friends with Markle.

“She’s so amazing… They’re like, ‘How can we be friends with her? Get out of my way. We want her!’” Spencer recounted.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old “Timeless” star also weighed on what she thinks Markle’s style will be at her wedding. Even though Spencer did not share specifics, she said that she’s certain Markle’s styles will be impeccable.

Spencer also said that Markle has an impressive sense of fashion and some of their clothes are quite similar because she was inspired by her.

But during the interview, Spencer did not reveal whether or not she received an invite to attend Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding. A royal source just told People that all of the guests at the couple’s May 19 nuptials have a close relationship with them.

“Those in attendance will be people who one or both of the couple has an existing direct relationship with,” the source said.

Kensington Palace also announced that Prince Harry and Markle are not required to invite leaders and dignitaries to their special day unlike Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“It has been decided that an official list of political leaders – both U.K. and international – is not required for Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding. Her Majesty’s Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by The Royal Household,” the statement read.

Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Justin Trudeau are confirmed to not attend the wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

