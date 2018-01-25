Beginning in 2014, American Eagle’s women’s lingerie company, Aerie, decided to ditch the retouching and go for reality when it came to its photos and campaigns. Four years later and the company has kept the same motto, which it calls AerieREAL.

Body positivity activist and model Iskra Lawrence has been the global role model for the company and its campaign for years now, but, on Thursday, a few new celebrity friends joined her. Yara Shahidi, who currently stars on Freeform’s “Grown-ish,” Aly Raisman, who is a two-time Olympic gymnast and Rachel Platten, a singer-songwriter, have been announced as new AerieREAL role models.

I stand for what I believe in ⚡️ Excited to join @aerie as a new AerieREAL Role Model ⚡️let's keep empowering each other ⚡️let's continue to create spaces where we can be our authentic, real selves. Share how you’re an AerieREAL Role Model with #AerieREAL. #ad ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/gmIM9ekXX8 — Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) January 25, 2018

“I couldn’t be any more excited for the AerieREAL role models to grow and to develop because we need voices, we need diversity,” Lawrence said in a new video with Aerie. “Because I want every girl to feel like she has someone to look up to.”

Along with Aerie’s announcement of the three new additions, the company also released a new campaign photo with the four role models together, as well as videos with each of the women to discuss the importance of AerieREAL and why they’re proud to be a part of it.

“It’s really empowering to be able to be in your bra and underwear and to just, it’s the real you, you know,” Raisman said in her video. “It’s no retouching…nobody’s body is perfect and I think it’s about being fearless and not worrying about what anyone’s going to think. I’m doing it for myself.”

Platten, who’s 36, wants girls to learn th idea of not worrying what others think early on, which is why she’s glad to be a role model.

“Be kind to yourself and start that relationship early, like start loving yourself when you’re young,” the singer said.

As for Shahidi, she’s already a major voice of her generation and always uses her platform to stand up for the things that she believes in, which is why she found this campaign to be a perfect fit for her.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Chanel

“I love supporting movements and causes that help perpetuate this idea of rising together and I think it’s easy to stay grounded when you do have that kind of purpose behind what you’re doing,” the 17-year-old actress said.

She continued: “I feel like what the unretouched kind of represents is it, again, normalizes our bodies and doesn’t make them seem like you have to be some superhuman person with a superhuman physique that everyone admires, but you can be real and it’s just as appreciated.”

The new AerieREAL campaign is now live and the women’s favorite pieces from the lingerie company are now available.